AMORY – Shannon Trautman, a longtime member of the Junior Auxiliary of Amory, was honored as 2020 Citizen of the Year at the group’s annual Charity Ball Feb. 22 at the Old Armory. She was chosen because of her commitment to community and leadership through a variety of service activities such as Meals on Wheels, the Amory Food Pantry and Social Concerns Committee at St. Helen Catholic Church.
The black-tie event took on a high-society theme of a century ago to celebrate the turn of the decade this year. Tunes and costumes with abundant swag filled the Old Armory for food, fellowship, live music and photo opportunities.
This year’s Royal Court was comprised of 17 seniors from Amory, Hatley and Smithville high schools. Each contestant submitted an essay to win a scholarship to the school of her choice.
They were asked to describe how their most meaningful achievements related to their future field of study and their goals. Members of the court also had to explain how aiding the needy has influenced them and their future.
Senior girls from Amory High School included Lynika Bailey, Riley Carter, Sydni Carter, Emma Coggin, Maren Guthrie, Summer Henry, Madison Kirkpatrick, Emily McFatter, Morgan Mitchell, Cassidy Simmons and Chloe Tomlin. Sydney Elkin, Lauren Mitchell and Alexis Moffett represented Hatley High School, and Carli Cole, Kylie Faulkner and Kelby Horne were selected from Smithville High School.
Scholarships totaling $12,500 were presented at the gala. JA scholarships for $500 were awarded to Faulkner and McFatter, while $1,000 scholarships went to Sydni Carter and Lauren Mitchell.
Barry Strevel Memorial Scholarships were awarded to three recipients – Bailey, who was awarded $2,000; Cole, who was awarded $2,500; and Horne, who was awarded $5,000.
A memorial scholarship to honor the late Tony Coxey was established last year in memory of his service to Monroe County and the nation as a law enforcement officer and Army sergeant. Lauren Mitchell was awarded this year’s Coxey Memorial Scholarship for $500.
All of the proceeds from the Charity Ball will help the Junior Auxiliary meet the needs of families in crisis and also fund a number of projects, including the Back to School Bash, the school supply drive for the Amory and Monroe County school districts, Kicks for Kids athletic camp, Band-Aids for Batson Children’s Hospital, Santa’s Helpers and JA Crown Club community service projects.