Members of the late Dylan Pickle’s family stand in front of a cross placed at the scene of the accident that claimed his life last July. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office led a tribute Sunday evening at the scene.
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
COURTESY/MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF’S
Balloons are released from the scene of the accident.
HAMILTON – Dozens of first responders, family members and people from the community gathered July 25 to pay tribute to fallen Monroe County deputy Dylan Pickle on the one-year anniversary of an accident to took his life hours later.
Pickle and fellow deputy Zack Wilbanks were struck by a vehicle while working a checkpoint at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Seely Drive last year.
Pickle’s call sign was M-17, and Wilbanks’ sign is M-19.
“Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called children of God. Forever in our hearts you will live. We love you Monroe-17, and Monroe-19, keep making us all proud; we love you,” a Monroe County 911 dispatcher said over the radio channel during the tribute.
The Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol blocked off Hamilton Road to traffic as a line of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked on the road and ran their lights in tribute to Pickle at the scene of the accident.
A cross and a Dylan Pickle sign remain at the scene.