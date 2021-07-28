HAMILTON – Dozens of first responders, family members and people from the community gathered July 25 to pay tribute to fallen Monroe County deputy Dylan Pickle on the one-year anniversary of an accident to took his life hours later.

Pickle and fellow deputy Zack Wilbanks were struck by a vehicle while working a checkpoint at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Seely Drive last year.

Pickle’s call sign was M-17, and Wilbanks’ sign is M-19.

“Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called children of God. Forever in our hearts you will live. We love you Monroe-17, and Monroe-19, keep making us all proud; we love you,” a Monroe County 911 dispatcher said over the radio channel during the tribute.

The Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol blocked off Hamilton Road to traffic as a line of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked on the road and ran their lights in tribute to Pickle at the scene of the accident.

A cross and a Dylan Pickle sign remain at the scene.

 

