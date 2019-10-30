Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Cloudy with rain, heavy at times, this morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.