Several counties across the southeast and beyond felt the brunt of Tropical Storm Olga Oct. 26 as it passed through the region. Whereas some neighboring counties, such as Chickasaw and Lee, experienced more significant structural damage, Monroe County mostly sustained downed trees and limbs due to the straight-line wind event.
According to Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson, there were no injuries reported through the weather event, but one vacant house in the county was hit by a tree, and there was damage at Aberdeen’s Southview Apartments, through reports her office received. Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said a tree fell on one of the apartments.
Sanderson said the damage was widespread and not isolated to one particular area in the county.
“With the ground being so saturated from the rain, it caused several trees to come down,” said Kati McNeil, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service-Memphis. “[Northeast Mississippi] was in the corridor of the northern edge of the remnant system of Olga. It also caused wind damage in Kentucky and Indiana.”
McNeil said NWS-Memphis’ observation of the system pinpointed the highest sustained wind at 72 miles per hour in Tupelo. There was no confirmed data specific to Monroe County. The system came through late morning in Monroe County.
Sanderson thanked meteorologist Johnny Parker of Smithville for giving her advanced notice of the system’s potential.
“He texted me to say the storm could have winds up to 60 miles per hour. I give Johnny Parker credit for letting us know it was coming, and therefore, I staffed my dispatchers. I’m glad we have him on our side,” Sanderson said.
Numerous power outages were reported throughout Monroe County, and some electric department crews were still working Sunday.
The weather prompted the cancellations of a cancer walk and Boo Parade in Aberdeen Saturday morning. According to the cancer walk’s organizer, Linda Record, it is scheduled to take place Nov. 2 at 8 a.m. beginning at City Hall.