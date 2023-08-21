Update on the Atlantic.
We'll take these one by one.
TD Six (Atlantic):
Tropical Depression Six is barely hanging on by a thread. Max winds are at 35 mph, gusting to 45 mph, with a pressure of 1008 mbar. Movement is WNW at 9 mph. It should dissipate as soon as tomorrow (if not earlier) without being a threat to land.
TS Emily (Atlantic):
Tropical Storm Emily formed earlier today. Max winds are at 50 mph, gusting to 70 mph, with a pressure of 1001mbar. Movement is WNW at 10mph. Emily should dissipate by late Tuesday or by Wednesday with no threat to land.
TS Franklin (Eastern Caribbean Sea):
Newly formed Tropical Storm Franklin has winds of 45 mph, gusting to 65 mph, with a pressure of 1002 mbar. Movement is WNW at 14 mph. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the following areas: Haiti entire south coast from Anse d'Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border. Dominican Republic entire south coast from Haiti border eastward to Isla Saona. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning late Tuesday. RAINFALL: Franklin is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches, across Puerto Rico through the middle of the week. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 12 inches, will be possible across portions of Hispaniola. Franklin is expected to cross over the Dominican Republic by late Tuesday thru Wednesday. Assuming it can stay intact, it is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Thursday north of Puerto Rico. Currently, the forecast calls for Franklin to remain out at sea. However, I urge caution in this idea as it is possible that Franklin may become a threat to the U.S. coastline. We'll have a better idea once it gets north of Hispaniola/Dominican Republic by late week.
Western Gulf of Mexico (AL91) (Threat to South Texas/Northern Mexico):
Showers and thunderstorms have increased this afternoon in association with an area of disturbed weather located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Additional development of this system is possible as it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph, and a tropical depression could form as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic (No threat to land):
A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is associated with a tropical wave centered just southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system and a tropical depression could form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.
