TUPELO — Trustmark is partnering with Shred-It, the largest document destruction provider in the world to offer complimentary, secure document destruction at Trustmark’s Tupelo office May 12.
“Our Shred-It Day is a convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information,” said Charles Russell, Trustmark president. “Trustmark invites local residents to bring documents to shred to help keep their information safe and protect themselves from identity theft. We will be holding the event at our branch at Barnes Crossing here in Tupelo.”
Community members are invited to drive-thru and drop off items between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on May 12 at the Trustmark located at 3907 N. Gloster Street.
Attendees are asked to limit the amount to be shredded to three large trash bags/boxes per person. Paper clips, staples and binders are not a problem; cardboard boxes will be returned to the owner.
When dropping off items, attendees are also asked to remain in their vehicle and an associate will retrieve the documents, while practicing social distancing and following additional guidelines administered by the CDC.