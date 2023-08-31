AMORY – In the 110 years of Amory High School football’s existence, the 2023 season was already making history before the first practice.
As Longenecker Field was among athletic facilities wiped out by March 24’s EF-3 tornado, Amory’s football program looks to rebound from setbacks through its nine-game regular season schedule. Its three home games will be played at Tupelo High School, beginning Aug. 31 against Saltillo.
Not only Tupelo High School but the city and local business community are welcoming Amory with open arms this season.
“The support from the Tupelo Public School District and businesses and local leaders for Amory has been incredible and heartwarming. I believe it is a combination of wanting to lift up those who have experienced tragedy and a recognition that, as a region, our future is tied together,” said CREATE Foundation President Mike Clayborne, who is an Amory High School alumnus.
Tupelo-based sponsors, Cadence Bank, Renasant Bank, Reed’s, the Mall at Barnes Crossing, the CREATE Foundation, Room to Room Furniture, the Community Development Foundation, Barnes Crossing Hyundai and Eat With Us collaborated to pay for pre-game meals for the team and coaches in Amory, in addition to security for the game and cleanup afterwards.
Also, Reed’s is making and providing for the cost of T-shirts commemorating the occasion. Room to Room Furniture is hosting a promotion in which 10 percent of purchases are donated to schools and school programs of customers’ choosing. The total amount at the end of the promotion will be matched and given to the Amory School District.
The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association is putting up Amory Panther flags throughout downtown on game days played in Tupelo, and two banners reading, “Tupelo Welcomes the Amory Panthers,” will be placed at the main entrances of the stadium. The mayors of Amory, Tupelo and Saltillo will also participate in the coin toss ahead of Thursday’s kickoff.
“It’s unbelievable that so many folks from corporations to individuals have been so helpful,” said Amory School District Superintendent Brian Jones. “Support like that goes a really long way. I don’t know if we can ever repay them. We don’t want anyone to have to have a similar situation like we went through, but I believe Amory will be open arms if something happens to someone else in the region.”
In addition to Tupelo’s support, the Amory School District has been the recipient of donations and outreach following the tornado.
“Our student-athletes know that people are going above and beyond for them. I think it’s motivation to not let anybody down and be their best at all times on and off the fields, the courts and the classrooms,” Jones said. “We’re not taking anything for granted. We are very lucky to live in a community – not just Amory – that helps other places.”
Individuals and companies interested in donating to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund can contribute online at www.createfoundation.com or www.unitedwaynems.org, call United Way at (662) 841-9133 to donate over the phone or CREATE Foundation at (662) 844-8989, or a mail a check to CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Forming a plan
The tornado, which struck Monroe County shortly before 11 p.m. March 24, caused significant damage to Egypt, Wren, Amory and areas outside of Smithville. It claimed two lives in Wren and caused damage or complete destruction to an estimated 1,500 homes and 115 businesses countywide.
Among the swath of damage, Amory High School’s football, baseball and softball facilities were destroyed. The school building, itself, sustained damage to areas, including the gymnasium.
“Right after the tornado, my first priority was getting students safely back in school. After taking a breather and looking at all of our athletic facilities a couple of weeks later, we started looking at the future and what was going to happen. I met with our athletic director, Chad Williams, about our options that were big enough to host Amory. It’s a town that really loves its football team and travels really well,” Jones said.
Amory school officials reached out to Tupelo High School and Itawamba Community College about the potential of using their fields as a host site, and Tupelo was a better fit.
“The cooperation in working things out to play their home football games in Tupelo is just a great example of how we need to be working together as a region. There will be times through the years when everyone needs support and help, and I think this is a great example of how we can play football and set that aside, work together and try to make our region a better place to live,” Clayborne said.
In addition to this week, Amory will play home games at Tupelo Sept. 28 against Tishomingo County for homecoming and Oct. 20 against Ripley for senior night.
The Panthers will play away games Sept. 8 against Caledonia, Sept. 15 for the A-Game against Aberdeen, Sept. 22 at Corinth, Oct. 6 against Itawamba Agricultural High School and Oct. 26 at Shannon.
“We look forward Thursday night when we play against Saltillo and hope to have a big crowd of not just Amory and Saltillo fans but a crowd from Tupelo and surrounding areas,” Jones said.
Amory School District officials are hopeful to host football games for the 2024 season.
“We’ve got a chance to restructure the way it looks. It’s not an overnight process. We hope to be back at home next year,” Jones said. “We’re looking forward to our football season starting and we’re glad to have classes and not be in portable buildings for classrooms.”
A continued collaboration
While Amory and Tupelo faced each other Aug. 18 in a jamboree, providing a host stadium this season continues a long list of correlations between the two teams.
In the past 110 years, the two have faced each other 63 times, with Amory holding a 15-48 record. The first game between the two teams dates back to 1913 and in 1919, Amory played at Tupelo Military Institute.
“When both teams played in the Little 10 Conference, there was the conference championship between the teams at Tupelo in 1932, which Amory lost, and in 1936 at Amory, which Amory also lost,” said Sam Baker, a 2013 AHS graduate who released the book, "Amory High School Football: Panthers Past, Present and Future," last year.
He spent three years researching the football program for the book, which spans from 1913 to 2021.
“This year, Amory is practicing at the middle school, which is where they played games until 1962,” Baker said. “At some point this summer, Amory and Tupelo scrimmaged at the middle school, and I’m guessing that’s the first time Tupelo High School football has been on that field since 1954.”
The last time Amory played a neutral game at Tupelo was for the 1998 North Half championship against Shannon.
“With massive crowds and coach Bobby Hall’s rivalry with Shannon, I think that’s why it was moved to Tupelo. In general, Amory hasn’t played a regular season game in Tupelo since 2007 against the Golden Wave,” Baker said.
He added Trent Hammond, Allen Glenn, Jim Ingram and Willie B. Saunders are coaches who have held positions for both the Panthers and the Golden Wave through the years.
“This is just the next bigger chapter in the relationship,” Baker said of this season’s partnership.
History in the making
Since Amory football’s beginning in 1913, pandemics and wars have been global disasters impacting some of its seasons. For the localized disaster of March’s tornado, this season marks another historic chapter in Panther football history.
“I think it’s really unique. The Panthers have had a home field for their entire history,” Baker said. “Two seasons ago, all of the Panthers’ games during the playoffs were on the road, and they proved they could win and made it to the state championship. There’s never been a season when every single game is a road game.”
In a 1961 article from Amory’s school paper, E.C Bourland recalled how the first team faced difficulties in road games due to the lack of dependable buses and cars in town to travel that distance.
“He talked about traveling to Hamilton, Alabama by train because there were no cars in town that could go that far. ‘We left Amory at 4:30 the morning of the game and arrived in some small town at 7. We were supposed to be met at the station and taken to Hamilton on a bus but instead met by a mule-drawn trailer,’” Baker said, reading the article.
In the beginning, the team spent the night in places such as Columbus for some road games.
The only game recorded from the 1918 season, when the Spanish flu caused a global pandemic, was against Columbus-Lee High School, which was postponed due to rain.
“During World War II, they played but in ’43 and ’44, they played Aberdeen twice because of gas shortages. They started the season with Aberdeen and finished with them as well,” Baker said.
Even though this season will be different than any other, he looks forward to what the future holds.
“I think it’s a really unique opportunity for what’s to come as far as the new stadium. There are rarely any opportunities to build back completely,” Baker said.
