According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ariel Layne Griffin, 23, of Tupelo was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with one count of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
Tupelo woman arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into correctional facility
