ABERDEEN – Approximately 100 people participated in a Sept. 19 community meeting addressing ways to decrease electricity bills by being more energy efficient. It was hosted by the Aberdeen Electric Department and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen applauded the presentation during last week’s board of aldermen meeting, noting the number of electric department employees present.
“There was a comment made that TVA did one in Nashville the other day and didn’t have as many people show up as they did in Aberdeen. He said for a town this size, it was outstanding,” Allen said.
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson recognized keynote speaker Jim Coggins, David Sparks and Ellis Ward of TVA for their assistance in delivering the presentation.
There are plans for additional meetings in the near future to cater to more people’s schedules.
Additionally, TVA representatives shared programs it offers during last week’s aldermen meeting.
“We really look at opportunities for residential customers and business and industry customers as far as EnergyRight programs I work with,” said Sparks, who is program manager for Mississippi’s EnergyRight program.
There are three opportunities through the EnergyRight residential program for customers to be more energy efficient, including a free do-it-yourself at-home energy evaluation survey and kit.
“Based on the information you provide, it will give you ways to save money in your house, whether you have a lot of insulation or a little. Whether you have subfloors and a crawl space or a slab foundation, we will tell you what to do to manage your energy bill,” he said.
People with more expensive bills can request a free at-home workshop in which an evaluator will inspect the home for needs, such as weather sealing, insulation or better doors to help decrease utility bills.
Sparks said raising and lowering thermostat settings by one or two degrees can make an impact on electricity bills.
“For the public, if you don’t want to participate, there’s no use of complaining about higher electric bills because TVA is here to try and show you what you need to do to save on energy,” said Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull.
Programs for businesses and industries include lighting and HVAC improvements to qualify for incentives.
“We also have a program called School Uplift for [School Year] ’23-’24. We will meet with the school superintendent, the mayor and the utility and offer a program where we can form energy work groups within the school, and those teams will identify low- and no-cost opportunities. We will do energy audits, and the school will make improvements to save money,” Sparks said.
An energy coach works with schools, and incentives are offered to help engage everyone involved.
“The school can compete for grants. Every school will get at least a $10,000 grant from Aberdeen electric and TVA, up to a $200,000 grant,” he said.
