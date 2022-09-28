mcj-2022-09-28-news-tva-presentation

Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson shares tips on how to be more energy efficient during last week's EnergyRight community meeting, held in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

 COURTESY

ABERDEEN – Approximately 100 people participated in a Sept. 19 community meeting addressing ways to decrease electricity bills by being more energy efficient. It was hosted by the Aberdeen Electric Department and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

