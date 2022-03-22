Those on hand for a $1,000 donation from the Tennessee Valley Authority to Aberdeen Elementary School were, front row, from left, third-graders, DJ Gibson, Braylen McMillian, Caidence Ward and Ghaida Hussein, and back row, from left, LaMarcus Thompson, Olivia Ulbrich, Melissa Moore, Amy Tate, Kristen Fondren, Mayor Charles Scott and Robert Devaull.
ABERDEEN – The Tennessee Valley Authority provided for a $1,000 donation to go towards Aberdeen Elementary School’s Positive Behavior Intervention System, which rewards students for good behavior.
“It’s part of community development that TVA does every year, and now they can do it more than once a year,” said Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson.
TVA has previously made sizeable donations to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, and the smaller donation to the school is an example of how it will spread out donations throughout the community.
“I wanted to reach out to our children because the kids are our future,” Thompson said.
AES implemented its Positive Behavior Intervention System years ago in which students can earn Bulldog Bucks for good behavior to be spent on items such as snacks, toys and school supplies.
“We are appreciative of the $1,000 from TVA and always value support from those who support the community. We plan to use these funds for positive reinforcement items for students to reward them for their behavior,” said AES Principal Kristen Fondren.
