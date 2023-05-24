From left, John Malone of the Tennessee Valley Authority, Misty Hutcheson and Wes Kirkpatrick of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Mike Clayborne of the CREATE Foundation, Patti Parker of United Way of Northeast Mississippi and Mike King of the City of Amory Utilities Department were present May 18 for a $100,000 donation from the TVA Community Care Fund to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund at the Amory Regional Museum.
TVA employees Mike Franks, left, and Tanner Hopkins volunteer for storm relief efforts last week in Amory. Volunteers helped move debris and sort donated items as part of a widespread volunteer day in TVA communities to commemorate its 90th birthday.
JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL
AMORY – Roughly 70 Tennessee Valley Authority employees volunteered time May 18 for local tornado recovery efforts ahead of a $100,000 donation from the electricity provider’s Community Care Fund to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund.