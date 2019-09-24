AMORY – During a special-called board of aldermen meeting Sept. 10, Amory Utilities Manager Mike King reviewed general points pertaining to restructuring of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s long-term plan for providing power to its municipal customers.
King said the annual 1.5 percent rate increase built in to TVA’s current 10-year plan has been discontinued effective this year. The plan is part of a 20-year agreement between TVA and the municipal utilities it serves.
“Public power is good for our area. It’s a win-win situation, and we don’t have other options. Long-term agreements allow for better planning and debt management on the part of TVA,” King said.
In related business, aldermen granted permission for Mayor Brad Blalock and city clerk Jamie Morgan to accept a Mississippi Department of Transportation intermodal capital improvement fund grant for fiscal year 2020.
The Port of Amory was awarded $214,286 through the grant in July.
“Were basically using the grant as match funding for a bigger grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission,” Morgan said.
Aldermen also approved the Fiscal Year ‘19-’20 budget.