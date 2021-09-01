Aberdeen city officials joined the Aberdeen Electric Department for a check presentation to the United Way of Northeast Mississippi. Through a partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority, the donation will benefit Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
Members of the Monroe County Electric Power Association Board of Directors pose with Tennessee Valley Authority and United Way representatives for a donation to the United Way through TVA's Community Care Fund.
COURTESY
Local power companies serving Monroe County have again partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to make donations to the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
Through TVA’s Community Care Fund program, Aberdeen Electric Department and Monroe County Electric Power Association were both awarded $10,000, which was donated directly to the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
The Community Care Fund program helps the community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Through the program, the City of Amory Utilities partnered with TVA and the United Way in January to serve the Amory Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels and individuals’ needs.
“United Way will be using the donation to support the Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry again,” said Aberdeen Electric Department General Managing LaMarcus Thompson.
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is operated by a team of volunteers dedicated to community service. These volunteers collect food, stock shelves, interview clients and distribute food. Each volunteer works hard to ensure that the pantry’s clients receive needed supplies once a month.
TVA launched the Community Care Fund in April 2020 to help address hardships created by the pandemic. In the initiative’s six months, it provided support to 344 nonprofits and community programs across the TVA service territory, totaling a combined $4.7 million in assistance. A total of 137 power companies have participated in the program, resulting in TVA announcing it will double its total commitment to $4 million in matching funds.
“As part of our mission of service, TVA is an active partner with local power companies to help address the challenges families and businesses are facing today,” said Jeanette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “The Community Care Fund is a great demonstration of how public power benefits the people of the Tennessee Valley as we translate strong company performance into dollars for relief across the communities we serve.”
United Way invests in programs and agencies that further the common good in the impact areas of academic success, family stability and health and wellness – the building blocks of a good life.
The Community Care Fund is part of a broader effort by TVA and local power companies to support communities with resources, programs and assistance and reinforce the strength of public power in the Tennessee Valley.