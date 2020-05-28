The Tennessee Valley Authority is partnering with power providers and the United Way locally for its COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by the pandemic.
“The City of Amory Utilities is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $10,000 to United Way of Greater Monroe County to help the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” said City of Amory Utilities Manager Mike King during last week’s board of aldermen meeting.
Aberdeen was also allotted a $10,000 grant.
“TVA is partnering with every local power provider, co-op or municipality, for a certain number of dollars match,” said Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders. “We’ve submitted our paperwork to the United Way. For customers with the proper paperwork and the proper proof they’re in need of financial assistance, the United Way will assist them on paying their power bill if they need help on their power bill.”
Monroe County Electric Power Association General Manager Barry Rowland also said it is partnering with United Way on a $10,000 grant.
The United Way of Greater Monroe County was in the process of merging with United Way of Northeast Mississippi in March, and its director of donor engagement, Patti Parker, said the timing of the TVA grants was perfect.
“It has allowed us to increase our services to both individuals and to our Monroe County agencies just when they were most needed,” she said.
United Way has been working very closely with Amory’s Meals on Wheels and food pantries serving the county – Amory Food Pantry, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry – to help them provide food during this time of increased demand.
“We intend to continue helping them meet those needs. Also, we have helped individual families in Monroe County with the purchase of medication and with utility assistance. That is also on our priority list for continuing our COVID relief work,” Parker said.
Overall, TVA is matching $2 million worth of grants throughout its service area.
“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeanette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer in a news post on TVA’s website. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”
Managing editor Ray Van Dusen contributed to this story.