ABERDEEN – Candidates and the public, alike, are invited to a mayoral debate series March 12 and 26 at the Elkin Theatre. The first debate will focus on economic development, and the second will focus on leadership.
“People need to come in prepared for a vision of Aberdeen and be able to talk about it logically and be able to support that within your question,” said organizer Charles Scott of mayoral candidates. “Once the debate is over with, it will create a buzz for the citizens to tell their friends what they heard.”
He said the debates are part of Aberdeen Vision 2030, which he is spearheading.
“We want to put together a product so there’s a plan for Aberdeen to enter the future in a better position. Part of what we’re doing is working on the sportsplex, and park and rec. is working on improvements at Newberger and General Young Park. These are things people can actually touch and feel so they can see we’re actually doing them,” he said.
Scott originally qualified to run in this year’s mayor’s race but was not qualified by the Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee due to Senate Bill 2030, which went into effect Jan. 1.
It states people seeking certain offices must have resided in that area for two years leading up to Election Day.
Moderators at each upcoming debate, who represent outside media outlets, will ask questions on the two topics, and each mayoral candidate will answer a question provided by citizens and drawn from a hat.
There will be six podiums set up for each mayoral candidate with his or her name on each.
In addition to the mayoral debate, the two events will begin with each candidate running for board of aldermen seats given two minutes to introduce their campaigns, followed by chief of police candidates given the same amount of time to introduce theirs.
Scott said there will be polls taken by the public upon entering and leaving the event indicating which candidates they plan to support before and after the debates.
“The best way to vet candidates is in front of a percentage of the town, which is a good percentage. These polls that come out nationally may gauge 500 people. We’ll have room for 400 out of 5,000 citizens,” Scott said.
Participation in the polls is optional.
“This will be a professionally run event, and we expect the citizens and candidates to show civility so we can get good answers and the citizens can hear clearly what they’re saying,” Scott said. “I appreciate the support I’m getting from the Elkin Theatre and I’m planning on asking for more support to help provide microphones.”
The events begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening, and doors to the Elkin will open at 5:30 p.m.
“There’s no cost associated. The only cost is to bring an open mind,” Scott said.