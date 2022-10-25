HAMILTON – An Oct. 24 motor vehicle accident on Center Hill Road claimed the life of a Caledonia man and sent two other people to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the victim, Christopher Wayne Brock, 40, was a passenger in a 1996 Ford Mustang traveling west on Center Hill Road. The Mustang collided head-on with a 1994 Ford pickup truck west of Cockerham Road.
The time of the accident was 2:45 p.m.
Brock was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, and Gurley stated in a press release the cause of death is multiple trauma. He stated Brock was not wearing a seatbelt.
The drivers of both vehicles were airlifted from the scene to the hospital.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&