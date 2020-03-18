According to a Facebook post from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tenn-Tom Waterway branch, changes are being made to its recreation areas out of precaution of COVID-19. Changes are effective beginning Wednesday, March 18 until May 1.
In Aberdeen, Blue Bluff Recreational Area picnic area is closed to the public. However, the Aberdeen East Bank Recreation Area, Becker Boat Ramp, Blue Bluff Boat Ramp and Devil’s Elbow Boat Ramp are currently open. Fees are waived, but restrooms will be closed.
As far as changes to campgrounds, the post states they will no longer accept walk-in reservations or new reservations on www.recreation.gov through May 1.
Reservations through www.recreation.gov will be fully refunded. Campers currently in the park will be allowed to stay for the remainder of their reservations but will not be allowed to extend their stay past the days they have currently paid for. Visitors to campsites will no longer be allowed.
Should current campers want to check out early, they will be issued a refund for their remaining days. Campgrounds will be closed when the last camper checks out.
Anyone who has rented a pavilion or scheduled a special event in a recreation area will be issued a refund, according to the post.
For a full list of closures outside of Monroe County, check out the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tenn-Tom Waterway page on Facebook.