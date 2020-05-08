Just before the COVID-19 crisis hit the area, United Way of Greater Monroe County began the process of merging into the seven county service area of United Way of Northeast Mississippi. Monroe County board members knew that one outcome of the merger would be greater funds available for local agencies.
Patti Parker, former Monroe County United Way director, began her new job as director of donor engagement at United Way of Northeast Mississippi in March.
“Just as this health crisis began, we made grants to several agencies. As it turns out, all that helped to meet a need greater than anticipated,” she said.
Amory Food Pantry, Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Nettleton F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry, Amory Meals on Wheels and First Friends each received a $10,000 grant from United Way of Greater Monroe County.
United Way of Greater Monroe County also donated the funds for the Amory Pandemic Response Center to purchase $500 worth of cotton fabric in support of its efforts to make face masks for health care workers. The United Way also recently provided a $500 grant to the Smithville Full Tummy Project.
Now, as part of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, Monroe County continues to benefit from having United Way at work in our community during these challenging times. The United Way/CREATE Foundation COVID-19 Support Fund has given $10,000 to Amory Meals on Wheels and $5,000 each to Amory Food Pantry and Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
Parker said Monroe County donors can see their contributions continuing to help friends and neighbors right here during these difficult days. To date, the COVID- 19 Support Fund has distributed more than $100,000 and assisted more than 600 families.