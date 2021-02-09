AMORY – Health care workers in Monroe County were recently among the beneficiaries of a token of thanks in the form of free meals from the Northeast Mississippi United Way. The Feeding the Front Lines campaign provided 152 meals to COVID-19 unit health care workers at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.
“This was a first-year effort. We have provided over 3,000 meals to health care workers since last April. We began with the COVID unit workers at NMMC Tupelo. We have since expanded and provided meals to COVID ward health care workers at NMMC Gilmore in Amory and to Baptist Hospital COVID staff in New Albany. We also provided meals to first responders helping to administer the vaccine at the Tupelo Health Department,” said Patti Parker, president of the Northeast Mississippi United Way.
Parker credited the additional resources brought forth by the merger of the United Way of Greater Monroe County with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi a year ago.
“We have used local restaurants for this service as we hoped to help them as well during this difficult time,” she said. “Dairy Kream in Amory has been a great partner for our Gilmore feeding program. We hope to do another round of meals for COVID ward health care workers in Monroe County next month.”
NMMC Gilmore-Amory Chief Executive Officer Jamie Rodgers expressed appreciation on behalf of the hospital staff.
“It’s extremely meaningful that the community supports our workers. I’m even more grateful that they pitch in and support everybody,” he said.