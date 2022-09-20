Thanks to United Way of Northeast Mississippi and its partners, students in Monroe County will be a little more prepared for the school year.
As part of the Back 2 School Project, United Way delivered school supplies to each school serving kindergarten through sixth grade students in Monroe County. The supplies were purchased with donations from businesses and individuals across the region.
“We are glad to be able to help provide some of the items that the students need to start the school year. A lot of families struggle to provide everything, and teachers usually make up that difference out of their own pockets. This project lets the community help fill in that gap and make sure all students have basic supplies,” said BJ Kent, campaign director at United Way.
Kent and co-campaign director, Case Knight, delivered supplies to more than 60 elementary schools in the eight counties served by United Way of Northeast Mississippi. “The school staff are always really excited when we show up. At every school, they tell us how thankful they are that the community wants to support their students,” Kent said.
Across the Amory, Aberdeen and Monroe County school districts, United Way provided 838 packs of notebook paper, 8,048 pencils and 650 glue sticks. Local donors to the project included E.E. Pickle Funeral Home and individual donors.
“We couldn’t do it without the support of our corporate sponsors and Back 2 School Project donors. Thankfully, we live in a community that really cares about supporting our children in all the ways they can,” Kent said.
For more information about United Way of Northeast Mississippi, visit unitedwaynems.org.
