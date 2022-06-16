AMORY – Local agencies serving needs such as food, housing and health care were represented during the United Way’s Coffee & Conversation, held June 7 at Abundant Life Adult Activity Center. Acting as a way for organizations to network, the United Way plans on having similar casual gatherings throughout its eight-county region.
“We’re looking at making a deep impact, and our theme this year is United We Grow. We’ve got to have some deep roots in what we’re doing, and you know it’s usually never just one thing. It’s a family of needs that needs to be approached by a family of services,” said Patti Parker, president of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
She said the United Way plans to look extensively at the root causes of issues throughout the region and address them.
“With our youngest children, kindergarten through third grade who may have low academic attainment, if you dig a little deeper into why those kids may be doing poorly in school, you may find a family who has food insecurity. You dig a little deeper there and find why is this household food insecure? Maybe there is an underlying addiction there. Maybe there is a mental health issue that’s not being addressed. Maybe it’s grandparents raising grandchildren who may have an underlying health issue preventing them that needs to be treated and is not.
“We’re trying to address the whole thing at once and help so people can work in collaboration in all their bits of the whole while addressing the whole family and the whole issue,” Parker said.
In recent years, the United Way held listening sessions throughout the region, which led to coalitions addressing mental health, food insecurity and early education.
Agencies represented during last week’s meeting included Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Friend of God Recovery Center, the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, Amory Meals on Wheels, the Amory Food Pantry, Abundant Life, Legacy Hospice, Sally Kate Winters Family Services, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the North Mississippi Kidney Foundation, the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the Amory Housing Authority.
Representatives from each organization shared details of how they serve the area, which opened opportunities for collaborating.
“We met several years ago and had a resource-type meeting. We had everybody’s resource and if I had someone who needed clothes, they could go here. If they needed help with rent, they could go there,” said Nancy Hoang, director of the Amory Food Pantry.
Rebecca C. Nelson, director of community impact with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, said a meeting is held monthly in Tupelo for local nonprofits to network about needs and upcoming events. She has been in communication with Sheriff Kevin Crook about trying to create a similar series in Monroe County.
“That way you know if you’re trying to replicate a service that already exists or you’re just in better community with everyone that’s trying to be boots on the ground,” Nelson said.
Angie Minor, community educator with Legacy Hospice, said a grief support group was previously held in Amory and she would like to reestablish the program.
“It doesn’t have to be death. Grief comes in all forms,” she said.
In explaining the MCSO’s goal of rehabilitating inmates to become productive citizens, assistant jail administrator Tyler Stanford said one need is a GED instructor for inmates while another is for more businesses to partner for the department’s work placement program.
“This is what the whole concept of community is. We come together and turn around and help people who need our help and one day, we may get to help ourselves. We’re building a foundation for everyone to make a difference,” Nelson said.
The United Way of Northeast Mississippi has a link on its website to resources throughout the region at https://www.unitedwaynems.org/services/help-guide/.