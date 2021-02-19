ABERDEEN – A movement through prayer and togetherness is trying to heal recent divisions. Saturday afternoons during February, people representing Aberdeen’s churches have been invited to participate in a weekly prayer series in the vicinity of City Hall. Additionally, a unity walk, sponsored by Hands On Aberdeen, is planned for Feb. 27.
“This is a much-needed, and I don’t think the answer is in us but it’s to the Lord,” said the Rev. James Cook during the first weekly prayer.
Approximately 25 local preachers were invited to attend that event. Cook asked for those present to share what their prayer is for the city, and answers included unity, healing, love, peace, social justice, coming together and more people coming to the Lord.
“Jesus is the truth and until we can get past disinformation, and disinformation is different from misinformation. Misinformation is when I tell you and I just got it wrong. Disinformation is when I tell you something and I know it’s wrong, but it’s designed to lead you astray,” Cook said.
The second week of the prayer series was for preachers, the third is for women of faith, and the fourth is for all men of faith.
Registration for the Feb. 27 walk/run begins at 8:30 a.m. at St. Peter United Methodist Church, with the 3.5K race beginning at 9 a.m. The church is located at 503 Hwy. 25, and it will also serve as the finish line.
Entry fee for adults is $20, $10 for children and $5 for two or more children. Registration includes a T-shirt. Proceeds from the race will benefit the NAACP scholarship fund.
For more information, call Cook at 386-0319 or Jeremy Belle at 662-2561.
Cook added an event is planned for April 3 to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., including a motorcade from General Young Park to the steps of City Hall.