ABERDEEN – With the 2020 U.S. Census quickly approaching, the board of supervisors heard details of the process Sept. 3 from one of the census bureau’s representatives, Rachelle Pounds of Tupelo, which include a change of how information is gathered.
“We are reaching out to trusted voices about the changes in next year’s census,” she said. “Online participation, as well as telephone and mail outreach, will replace the traditional door-to-door canvassing.”
According to Pounds, Monroe County has historically had an approximate 80 percent response rate to census surveys, compared to an average 70 percent response rate for counties in the Delta, for example.
Per the Census Bureau, low response rate components historically encountered by door-to-door canvassers include refusal to participate, being unable to locate certain residents and language barriers with interviewees.
“We are seeking to develop partnerships to deal with low response areas,” she said. “We are particularly concerned with reaching out to the Hispanic population.”
Pounds said there’s a need for complete count committees to ensure the message of participating is communicated to the public, adding all facets of the community need to be represented.
According to board president Billy Kirkpatrick, Aberdeen businessman John Allmond is already in place to head up the local effort.
The next step for the board of supervisors is to sign a proclamation pledging participation, followed by training sessions for complete count committees. Pounds is scheduled to return later this month to do the training session.
“Accurate information collected translates into reapportionment, district boundaries and funding,” she said.
In other business, chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer moderated discussion about advertising for bids for road department materials and supplies for the coming fiscal year.
“We are [tax] exempt on all but three items – limestone, asphalt and bridge timbers,” Boozer said. “Cost estimates are required to be established to be granted exemption.”
He expressed his frustration with the reverse bidding option approved by the state legislature.
“Competitive sealed bids are best. The reverse option process adds to the cost on our end. We’ll advertise for every item we can,” he said.
The board approved allocations from the general fund for the Regional Rehabilitation Center at $2,500; $6,090 for Aberdeen and Amory’s National Guard units; $2,000 for Safe Haven; and $37,500 for the supervisors’ rural recreation fund.