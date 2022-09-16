Members of the Aberdeen High School JROTC place flags in front of American Legion Post 26 last October for the Plant a Flag for Veterans display. Donations are currently being accepted for this year's effort.
ABERDEEN – American Legion Post 26 and Auxiliary Unit 26 are working on plans to honor veterans from this weekend through December.
According to Ann Johnson of Auxiliary Unit 26, the post will host its POW/MIA Day ceremony Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. The ceremony reflects on veterans listed as missing in action or as prisoner of war.
At the end of October, hundreds of American flags will be placed on the grounds of the legion post and remain through Veterans Day.
”Last year, we had 1,300 flags plus 13 flags honoring the 13 servicemen killed in Afghanistan. We would like to have 1,500 flags this year,” Johnson said.
Additionally, sponsorships opportunities are available for Wreaths Across America, which will be Dec. 17. Auxiliary Unit 26 members will lay wreaths on graves at Corinth National Cemetery that day.
The wreaths are $15, and flags are $1 each.
Checks can be mailed to American Legion Post 26; 523 Highway 145 N; Aberdeen, MS 39730. Donations for the flags should be earmarked ALA Unit 26, and checks for the wreaths should be earmarked Wreaths Across America.
For more information, call Johnson at (662) 491-7262.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.