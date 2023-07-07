ABERDEEN – A July 11 meeting is planned to educate property owners about ways they can help maintain the city’s historic charm while adhering to design and preservation guidelines.
“We’re not trying to be arbitrary, we’re just trying to maintain the historic character so we can go forward as a beautiful southern city. Nobody likes to be told what to do and we’re not intending on telling them what to do. We’re willing to give possibilities and suggestions,” said Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Kathy Seymour.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Aberdeen has two local preservation districts – Silk Stocking Row, which includes both sides of Franklin Street and Long Street from Commerce to High streets, and the downtown historic district, which is from Long Street to Maple Street.
“The city is going forward nicely, and there are a lot of new people moving here so we would like to get them informed about the rules and regulations because we would like our city to maintain its historic character, and it’s very important for the economy. It’s what brings people here is the look of the community,” Seymour said.
The city has some control over what property owners do with the facades in order to maintain historic character but not interiors.
“The two things I find the most difficult to deal with are people wanting to change out their doors and windows. Those and also entryways are things that really indicate the historic character of property. I know people want to make their property more energy efficient, but changing out the windows is not the best way to do that,” Seymour said.
She encourages people to contact her ahead of make alterations in order to be in line with design guidelines approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
“I think it’s very helpful to read those before doing your planning and then come to us for a certificate of appropriateness,” Seymour said, adding the historic preservation commission tries working with the public on sides viewed by the public.
For more information about guidelines, contact Seymour at (662) 436-0620.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.