The presence of urgent care clinics has grown exponentially in the medical scene in the past decade, and new locations in Aberdeen and Amory have opened during the past few months.
“Urgent care provides an alternative to visiting an emergency room with less likelihood of a long wait to be seen. It’s service with a personal touch," said Nichole Glenn, human resources manager of Priority Family and Urgent Care, which recently opened in Amory near the Monroe County Government Complex. “Walk-in urgent care clinics do not seek to compete with hospital emergency rooms. We work as a team.”
Also known as walk-in clinics, urgent care clinics provide treatment for the non-life-threatening conditions, such as sinusitis and pneumonia to lacerations and fractures. No appointments are necessary.
“A younger cohort – think millennials – haven't visited a primary care physician in five years or more, with almost one-third saying that going to the traditional-model doctor's office is inconvenient and not practical. Consumer demand for hyper-convenient care continues to drive the importance and critical need for urgent care centers,” said Jenel Taylor, director of nursing at Urgent Care at the Pointe in Aberdeen.
Nurse practitioner Shannon Ballard owns Amory Urgent Care with her husband, Bret, which provides non-emergency care.
“Patients are usually taken care of within an hour. We handle anything non-emergency and are in constant contact with the hospital if we need to refer someone for specialized treatment," she said.
The Ballards also own Care Time Clinic, which is Amory’s only certified rural health care clinic.
The mission of an urgent care clinic is to lighten the load from emergency rooms to treat minor cases in a patient-friendly environment.
“Hospitals have magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, ultrasound and medications on hand that may not be available at a walk-in clinic. Urgent care has on the spot treatments for symptoms while working with the advanced care providers in hospital settings to save life and improve its quality," Glenn said.
Benefits of urgent care clinics include extended hours from traditional office hours, weekends and holidays and shorter wait times on average.
Taylor said Urgent Care at the Pointe offers a new, modern, state-of-the-art facility to receive immediate care from friendly, caring, well-qualified staff.
“This facility and this level of care and professionalism is unlike anything the community and neighboring areas have ever seen. We are immensely proud to be serving Aberdeen and Monroe County residents and aim to care for patients in 30 minutes or less, alleviating long wait times and accompanying frustrations,” she said.
She also said urgent care clinics play an increasingly important role in the continuum of care because they provide services to a wide array of patients who may be unable to see a primary care physician for a myriad of reasons, including simply not being affiliated with one.
Urgent Care at the Pointe offers x-ray technology; ultrasound capabilities; drug treatment and drug testing, including hair drug screenings; weight loss management; mental health services; IV hydration; MDOT physicals; and telehealth.