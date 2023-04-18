Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux designated six counties in Mississippi as the primary natural disaster area. Producers in Carroll, Humphreys, Lee, Monroe, Montgomery and Sharkey counties who suffered physical damage and losses caused by a tornado and high winds that occurred on March 24, 2023 may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

