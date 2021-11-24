Several facets of health care will be impacted by a federal mandate through the Biden administration making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for employees of facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued the emergency regulation in early November, giving such health care employees the next few weeks to either be vaccinated or be at risk of losing their jobs.
“It’s a difficult time because we’re already dealing with staffing shortages, and we have employees who are excellent employees that have strong convictions so we’re reading everything we can read and attending all the webinars to make sure that we’re fair to our patients and employees,” said Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford. “Medicare, Medicaid and our grant funds are very important to allow us to continue to provide health care in our communities. We have some very good staff and have a high percentage of employees that are vaccinated and have been very focused on getting the community vaccinated but are not 100 percent vaccinated.”
Types of facilities impacted by the vaccine mandate included, but are not limited to, hospitals, rural health clinics, hospices, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, home health agencies and community mental health centers.
The regulation means impacted health care facilities must establish policy ensuring all eligible staff must receive the first of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose vaccine by Dec. 6. All eligible staff must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.
There are exemptions based on medical conditions or religious beliefs, observances or practices, according to a CMS press release.
“We do have a mandate in place and we will allow appropriate exemptions,” said Monroe Regional Hospital CEO Chris Chandler.
North Mississippi Health Services, which includes North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, previously issued a similar statement to the Daily Journal.
"A federal government mandate requires full COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and staff members at all health care facilities. North Mississippi Health Services must follow the federally mandated regulations in order to continue to provide healthcare services to the community,” it stated.
Oak Tree Plantation Assisted Living Administrator Teresa Childers acknowledged that many employees of the facility are still not vaccinated.
“Due to staff turnover, I can’t say what percentage are vaccinated at this time. It’s a personal decision, and I don’t believe that employees should be required to get it,” she said.
Access Family Health Services is continuing to promote the vaccine and encourage employees to be educated and at the same time informing them of what their rights are as far as exemptions.
To date, Access has administered more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We’ve seen the impact of COVID, and I definitely believe – and it’s been proven – that vaccines help people from getting COVID. It keeps the ones that get COVID in the breakthrough cases from being as sick and being hospitalized,” Sumerford said. “When you’ve experienced COVID for this length of time, I have difficulty seeing why people wouldn’t see the benefit of getting it but I definitely know there are people who feel very strongly against it, so it’s hard to balance.”
Mississippi is among a multi-state coalition filing a lawsuit against the vaccination mandate.
“For nearly two years, health care workers have cared for the sick and dying at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have gone above and beyond the call of duty, sacrificing time with their families and their own health, and enduring enormous stress and long hours. Now, for no other reason than the president’s desire to check the box on universal vaccination, these heroes are being forced to choose between vaccination and their jobs. We have trusted them with our health for two years; we owe them the respect that they know how to best care for their own now,” said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a Nov. 15 press release.
According to a CMS press release, the purpose is to protect front-line employs and to assure individuals and their families they’re protected while seeking medical care. Nearly 76,000 providers and more than 17 million health care workers nationally will be impacted by the vaccination regulation.
The mandate takes precedence over any state laws prohibiting vaccination mandates.
According to the press release from Fitch’s office, the rule applies to employees, contractors, trainees, students and volunteers no matter if they have any contact with patients or patient care responsibilities. Sumerford added even board members of facilities are impacted by the mandate.
“I was given an example of a plumber that comes in and is not in direct contact with anybody might not be a big issue. If you have a contractor who’s doing wiring for electronics and working closely with the staff during hours, then that’s definitely. Your thinking has to be broader to realize who all it does encompass,” she said.
According to the press release through Fitch’s office, CMS acknowledges 2.4 million health care workers impacted by the mandate nationally are currently unvaccinated.
Access Family Health Services is developing a contingency plan in the event some employees choose to not be vaccinated and don’t qualify for exemptions, which is a condition of employment. That plan includes administrative staff and other staff members filling in in certain roles.
“If you’re operating with less staff, then it could get into provisions with extended hours and Saturdays. We have a Saturday clinic and Saturday pharmacy. We plan to do our services. We hope our employees will be vaccinated or will certainly have the ability to apply for exemptions but in the event we can’t become compliant, we’ll do everything we can to operate at the same level,” Sumerford said.
The timing of the mandates comes at a bad time as several health care facilities, like several other industries, are having staffing issues.
“The vaccination mandate would affect us severely since we’re shorthanded already. People won’t work,” Childers said.
“I see a lot of things on Facebook – ‘Pray for the health care workers that may be losing their jobs.’ I say pray for our communities because for the health care facilities, these are choices that are difficult and we’re concerned about maintaining our health services in the community, as well as for our employees,” Sumerford.
Staff writer John Ward contributed to this story.