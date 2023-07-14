mcj-2023-07-12-news-monday-supervisors

Monroe County Veteran Services Officer Jason Sullivan updates the board of supervisors on damage sustained to his office due to March 24's tornado and the need for extra personnel to help alleviate a backlog of claims.

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – During July 3’s board of supervisors meeting, Monroe County Veteran Services Officer Jason Sullivan shared updates about operations since March 24’s EF-3 tornado, which caused significant damage to his office at the Monroe County Government Complex and created a backlog for cases.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you