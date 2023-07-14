ABERDEEN – During July 3’s board of supervisors meeting, Monroe County Veteran Services Officer Jason Sullivan shared updates about operations since March 24’s EF-3 tornado, which caused significant damage to his office at the Monroe County Government Complex and created a backlog for cases.
Despite the impact of the storm, overall damage was not as severe as first expected.
“We lost some records but we have determined that about 90 percent of our documents remained secure in the filing cabinets. We had good help from county inmates to gather scattered papers from the floor and put them in boxes to be sorted out again,” he said.
Sullivan said circumstances of the last few months, mainly due to the storm, resulted in a backlog of cases. He asked supervisors for extra personnel to help catch up on work.
“Prior to the storm, we were booked about two weeks out with appointments,” he said. “We’ve gotten really behind in the administrative side of things, so I’m asking the board to consider hiring somebody to help us catch up.”
Sullivan preferred for his and his assistant’s hours to remain at three days a week, with the extra position to provide staffing to fill in the other two days of the week for the remainder of the current fiscal year while long-term plans are made.
He also noted that sufficient compensation to attract someone capable of becoming accredited would be beneficial in order to have a potential successor in place to maintain the veteran services office at its current level.
“There are around 20 accredited veteran services officers in the state,” Sullivan said.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West anticipates veteran services offices with accredited staff to eventually become regional due to the shortage of qualified officers but most likely without the extra funding.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson expressed his support to move forward to accommodate Sullivan’s personnel request.
“We need to hire someone who can become accredited. Let’s do what we have to in order to get the backlog caught up and look for the right fit for another veteran services officer,” he said.
Even though no action was taken, supervisors pledged support to work toward meeting the request.
On a separate topic, Sullivan expressed his desire to eventually consolidate the county’s two veteran services offices into one location open Mondays through Fridays, which is similar to neighboring counties.
“A central location is the most effective way to do it. We’re getting more veterans to serve every day,” West said, adding the office was more impacted by the storm than any of the others at the government complex.
In other business, circuit clerk Dana Sloan said Amory’s 1st District voting precinct is temporarily moving to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church’s gymnasium alongside Legion Drive until the East Amory Community Center, which was damaged during the tornado, is repaired or rebuilt.
Board attorney David Houston pledged his cooperation with Sheriff Kevin Crook’s request to prepare an order to purchase six new Ford Explorers for the sheriff’s office, which were set aside at a dealership in south Mississippi.
“They’re the only ones currently available in the state. These six new vehicles should get us through the next three years,” Crook said.
Chief deputy Billy Richey said many of the sheriff’s vehicles currently on the road have more than 200,000 miles on them.
In a related matter, West advocated that the county’s support for its volunteer fire departments be pro-rated in proportion to the individual calls rather than the same rate for every department. He said protocols need to be reevaluated.
Richardson proposed buying refurbished trucks for the departments and using the savings to supplement equipment needs for the firefighters. In another related matter, the board approved advertising for a new county fire coordinator to succeed Terry Tucker, who retired in June.
During his input, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware passed along constituents’ requests to supply more storm shelters to citizens in rural areas.
“We’re trying to help all we can but still dealing with funding delays in Jackson,” he said.
