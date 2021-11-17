Jonathan Mixon, left, helps Robert Dykes place flags at veterans' graves at Masonic Cemetery in Amory Nov. 9. Both men are members of the Amory Masonic Lodge. The effort was Dykes' personal project to honor veterans buried in the cemetery who were members of the Masonic order.
Smithville kindergarten students line the curb with drawings and flags as the marching band passes by to commemorate Veteran's Day. A line of vehicles with veterans and their families, along with sheriff's deputies, followed the band.
Amory Mayor Cory Glenn greets Jim Buffington during a program honoring veterans who are residents at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. Harold Burns and William Roberts of River Place assisted Glenn with the program. In addition to Buffington, Burns and Roberts, River Place residents who are veterans include Earnest Blanton, Maurice Clay, Larry Marshall, Martin Sheffield, Les Daugherty, Bobby Carter, Lauren Gray, Donald Ware and Sophia Gates.
Marriah Walker, a sister of the late Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle, accepts an American flag in his memory during the Aberdeen High School JROTC's Veterans Day program. Randle served in the Mississippi National Guard.
Veterans stand with Hamilton students for the Pledge of Allegiance during the school's Veterans Day program.
Stan Newman, right, talks to Janice Stanford while going through the line at American Legion Post 26's Veterans Day breakfast.
The Hatley Attendance Center student choir sings a song during the school's Veterans Day program.
Parents and friends of East Amory Elementary School's fifth-graders join in the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the school's Veterans Day program on Nov. 11.