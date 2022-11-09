mcj-2022-11-09-news-veterans-day

Community Bank President Brad Stevens shakes hands with Cody Young during a previous Veterans Day breakfast it sponsored. Several local school programs and meals will honor those who served their country this week. 

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

From children singing “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy” to the sights of American flags waving to the smells and tastes of special meals, Monroe County’s veterans will be shown proper respect for their service in the coming days.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you