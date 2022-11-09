From children singing “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy” to the sights of American flags waving to the smells and tastes of special meals, Monroe County’s veterans will be shown proper respect for their service in the coming days.
Several schools and functions will participate in Veterans Day events surrounding Nov. 11.
West Amory Elementary School, located at 704 111th St., will host its Veterans Day program Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. Second-graders will sing patriotic songs, and all veterans are invited.
East Amory Elementary School, located at 305 Easthaven Dr., will host a program Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m., and the fifth-graders will sing patriotic songs.
On Nov. 11, American Legion Post 26, located at 523 Hwy 145 N in Aberdeen, will host its veterans breakfast from 7 until 10 a.m. It will include eggs, sausage, bacon, grits, SOS, coffee and juice.
Nettleton will host several Veterans Day events Nov. 11, beginning with a breakfast at First United Methodist Church, located at 160 Verona Ave., at 7:30 a.m.
An assembly at Nettleton High School’s gym will follow at 10 a.m. The speaker is Ret. Lt. Col. Mike Pettigrew, and elementary, junior high and high school choral students will perform patriotic songs. A lunch will follow at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church.
COVID-19 restrictions paused Nettleton’s program in 2020 and 2021.
Community Bank will host its Veterans Day breakfast Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. at Amory’s National Guard Armory, located at 1710 Hwy 25 N. Like Nettleton, Community Bank has not been able to host its traditional Veterans Day breakfast for the past two years.
This year’s program, however, will include guest speaker Mississippi National Guard Maj. Gen. Trent Kelly, who also serves as a U.S. congressman. Taylor Grocery from near Oxford will cater, and the menu items include scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon and biscuits with gravy.
Hatley Attendance Center, located at 60286 Hatley Rd., will host its program Nov. 11 at 9 a.m., which includes a performance by the school’s choir and veterans being honored.
Hamilton Attendance Center, located at 40201 Hamilton Rd., will host its Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. inside the gym. All veterans are invited to, and elementary school students will sing patriotic songs.
Smithville Attendance Center, located at 60017 Hwy. 23, will host its Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Aberdeen High School, located at 205 Hwy 145 N, will host its program Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.
VFW Post #4490, located at 4490 VFW Post Dr. outside of Aberdeen, will host a fish fry Nov. 12 from 12 p.m. – until. All veterans are invited. There’s no fee, but donations are welcomed.
In addition to local events, the national American Legion Auxiliary encourages people to honor veterans. According to a press release from the organization, people can support local veterans by offering help with household chores or yard work, writing them thank you cards, asking a veteran about his or her time in service, making monetary donations towards a cause that assists veterans or volunteering with a local American Legion Auxiliary unit.
