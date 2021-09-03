Members of VFW Post #4490, just outside of Aberdeen, voted to donate $250 to the Amory-based Mississippi Division BB41 Sea Cadets program. The U.S. Navy-affiliated group teaches youth about naval operations, discipline, citizenship, teamwork and community service.
“We wanted to help get the naval Sea Cadets program up and going. Initially, they were drilling at the community center, which was charging them rent to drill there. The National Guard armory offered them to drill at the armory for free. We had voted to give a donation to help them with the rent but since they don’t need it, they can use it elsewhere,” said VFW Post #4490 Commander Anthony Daniels.
The Sea Cadets senior program is for ages 13 through 18, and the Navy League Cadet Corps is for cadets ages 10-13.
“It’s to teach moral and discipline to get the child prepared for things they’ll go through in life – not just military but as adults,” Daniels said. “It’s encouraging to see young adults be interested and be active in the military, especially in this day and time when most would rather sit in front of a video game instead of wanting to drill, be on a drill team and learn the military values and traditions.”
For more information about the program, contact Malinda Abas at (567) 525-9234 or by email at mabas@seacadets.org.