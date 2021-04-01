AMORY – School officials are still mourning the loss of an Amory High School freshman who lost his life in mid-March as the result of a drowning incident on Town Creek.
Jazion Ezell, 16, was among seven youths who were wading in Town Creek March 14. Witnesses said he disappeared under the water, and his body was recovered the next morning.
He was remembered as a nice and inquisitive student.
“I know Jazion will be missed in my classroom and among his classmates. He was always willing to participate in my class and he liked to ask questions. He talked about his family a lot, and I could tell from getting to know him this year that was something very important to him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time,” said computer technology teacher Brian Pearson.
Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford remembered him as an extremely sweet young man.
“He will be very missed by all of us at Amory High School,” she said.