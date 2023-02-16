AMORY – One thing that builds a community is a core group of people giving back to their neighbors, sometimes with the smallest of ways. With the case of West Amory, several people have and continue to build a sense of community through their efforts.
“Our community has benefited from numerous citizens who generously shared their talents in community service over the years. It’s what builds a community,” said Lois Darden, who served 41 years in various capacities in every school in the Amory School District, in addition to driving a bus for some 30 years.
She and her husband, John, are iconic West Amory neighborhood leaders. He graduated as salutatorian of his class at Monroe County Training School and went on to become an educator for 41 years and a public servant for 34 years as Amory’s Ward 2 alderman.
She credited citizen volunteers for their contributions, such as Cedric Tisdale, who organized a girls’ softball team in the 1990s; Audrey Ezell Mitchell, who provides medical supplies and encouragement to shut-ins throughout the neighborhood; and John Thomas, who teaches and mentors students in the visual arts at West Amory Elementary School.
“There is Kyle Garth, who provides volunteer lawn mowing, and Brenda Morgan, who keeps the park near the West Amory school picked up. We have a sister at our church by the name of Ruby White Smith, who is on call to help anyone in any way,” Lois said.
Her friends, Jane Tucker Thomas from Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ and Minister Pearlie Ezell of Miracle Revival Center, also weighed in with other people building the sense of community, not just in West Amory but across races.
Ezell recalled earlier days of Miracle Revival Center’s congregation.
“Back in the day, we used to have Blacks and whites together,” she said.
She credits Mission Mississippi as continuing the mission of fostering racial unity in Amory.
“We had wonderful connections with people, such as Sister Florita Rodman at St. Helen’s Catholic Church, as well as friends at Meadowood Baptist and a large church over on Coontail Road. We just need to get it together again,” she said.
Ezell said unity starts and continues with reaching out and inviting people to participate in community events.
“Small groups network with other small groups. I’ve learned that the best thing is to connect with one or two people in each congregation. Personal contact makes it happen,” she said.
Ezell said having prayer and a meal together fosters a family atmosphere that grows as outreach continues and common ground is established to continue service projects, which improve community and draw people together.
“We need to remember the old times. Times of spontaneous interaction have become too formalized,” Thomas said.
She emphasized the importance of honoring one another.
“We need to love our kids, because so many aren’t getting it anywhere else. It’s all about souls, not color,” Thomas said.
Lois pointed out the value of community support includes issues and age groups.
“We need the support of those who have overcome drug addiction. Youth of all races need our support and mentoring. They need to be taught manners and the value of life, as well as practical matters, such as how to dress decently,” she said.
Thomas emphasized the value of a positive outlook.
“We all need that ‘I can do’ mentality. There is a part for all of us to do something,” she said.
Lois pointed out the lasting impact of offering personal attention to the next generation.
“One of my students once told me, ‘I would never have learned math if it weren’t for you,’” she said.
In conversation, Thomas also noted a book compiled by Greta Polk McElvey, “The Last Mile of the Way: A Chronology of a Northeast Mississippi African-American Community,” which includes more than 300 obituaries of citizens of West Amory.
McElvey said her research revealed West Amory’s streets once had names before they were given the numbers and letters they have today.
“During the course of my research, I also found evidence of a community of Native Americans who lived in the vicinity before West Amory became a Black community,” said McElvey, who is currently working on her next volume of history.