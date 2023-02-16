mcj-2023-02-15-news-west-amory-outreach

From left, Pearlie Ezell, Jane Thomas and Lois Darden look at a copy of an area Black history chronology by Greta Polk McElvey. The ladies agreed that communities of all colors are built through service volunteered to one another.

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – One thing that builds a community is a core group of people giving back to their neighbors, sometimes with the smallest of ways. With the case of West Amory, several people have and continue to build a sense of community through their efforts.

