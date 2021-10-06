As the popularity of scrolling through videos on TikTok continues to grow, so do the number of viral challenges attracting people to post their own videos to the online site. TikTok is a social media platform allowing users to post and watch short videos.
While some TikTok challenges compiled by users can be harmless fun such as dance offs, others can be destructive and dangerous such as the milk crate challenge, which involves climbing on a stack of milk crates without it falling.
“Just don’t do anything where you may get yourself into trouble. With the milk crate challenge, a lot of people got hurt. You’ve got to weigh the possibilities,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert.
The burnout challenge, which involves videos of people spinning tires in their vehicles at intersections to leave black marks, could lead to citations. Several intersections throughout MonroeCounty have been used for burnout challenges.
“It could be considered reckless driving, which is a $250 to $300 fine, and that’s provided you don’t tear up something,” Shumpert said.
AmoryMiddle School recently sent out a message to parents through its Remind app regarding the devious lick challenge, which involves destroying school property and posting it online. School officials asked for parents to have conversations with their children about the consequences of such actions.
The MonroeCountySchool District recently fell victim to sink and plumbing vandalism in a restroom.
“We’re just having to talk to our kids and encourage them to do the right thing. Of course, there are consequences when we determine who’s doing that. There’s punishment at school, and we plan to hold parents responsible for the repair costs,” said Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan.
Shumpert said any damage resulting in at least $1,000 worth of damage could result in a felony charge.
“If a juvenile is responsible, it falls on the parent but it would probably be a civil matter with a parent,” he said.
The MonroeCountySchool District’s handbook addresses vandalism through corporal punishment, in-school detention or out-of-school suspension, on top of restitution for any damage to school property.
“Our handbook addresses unauthorized use of a cell phone so if we catch someone posting a TikTok, that’s one punishment and then we’ve got them on the damage side too. It could be a compounding effect if they make those kinds of decisions,” Jernigan said.
Other TikTok challenges circulating on the app and Twitter include October’s smack a staff member challenge involving students slapping teachers. Upcoming monthly challenges posted online include kissing a friend’s girlfriend at school and damaging other pieces of school property, which adds to an already difficult school year with ongoing COVID-19 complications.
“We’re just trying to have school the best we can and educate our kids the best we can,” Jernigan said. “Social media has created an environment…it’s real-time data and it prevents the school from being able to totally protect student privacy. We can address the behavior of kids filming other kids and posting them onsite because of our policies in place but we can’t retract it because it’s already out there. We can’t protect that.”
He said during assessments, teachers have to be very aware of students because they can share test answers online.
“We have to have special provisions of taking up any cell phones when they come into class, especially during state testing. It will invalidate their scores from the state level,” Jernigan said. “Social media has become a platform of people bullying other people. Kids have access to other students now and unless the student makes the decision to turn off the phone, they can’t get away from it.”
Jernigan encourages parents to have conversations with their children to help out school officials.
“Become involved with your kids about social media sites they’re involved in and know what they’re doing. Have a conversation with them about protecting property, whether it’s theirs or someone else’s. Just encourage them to make good decisions and not participate in these challenges,” he said.
Other TikTok challenges include the smack a staff member challenge involving students slapping teachers.