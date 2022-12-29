The famous "3 Southern Cats" Weezer, from left, Tigger and Willow from the app Tik-Tok are used to having their picture and videos made of their daily lives thanks to Amory's Kristi Wright-Cates. Her various social media accounts have amassed more than 3 million followers.
AMORY – The Amory Humane Society recently received a generous amount of donations from throughout the nation thanks to a few internet superstars right down the road.
Kristi Wright-Cates, creator of the Amory-based 3 Southern Cats and Momma social media pages, recently tagged the humane society through a recent video, inspiring her followers.
“She has posted once before and shared something about the shelter. At that time, we got an influx of support monetarily. This time, one of her cats posted that she had donated some supplies to Amory Humane Society and tagged us. She did not ask her followers to donate, but her followers spontaneously donated to us. They made online orders and sent us supplies and money from all over the country, and some of them have donated to their local shelters and rescues, which we always encourage,” said Amory Humane Society volunteer Leigh Ann Hubbard. “For someone to use her influence like that and to support a small local organization, we’re really grateful.”
3 Southern Cats and Momma has become an internet sensation through TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels, gaining millions of followers. The short videos star Wright-Cates’ three cats, Tigger, Willow and Weezer, with their voiced over takes on normal everyday life with their owner.
Wright-Cates said the donation video originated with her having extra supplies.
“I’m very bad about overbuying for my cats. When Chewy has sales, I tend to overbuy. Once a month, I’ll go through their food and everything I know they won’t eat before it expires, I’ll package it up and take it to the shelter,” she said.
She applauded the generosity and support of her followers.
“It’s been a really, really hard year for Amory Humane Society and rescuers in general. There’s been more dogs and cats than they can ever remember. It’s been because of the pandemic, overbreeding, people not spaying and neutering, people dumping dogs and people have limited funds to support these animals. For us to get support from all over the nation has really been encouraging and uplifting to start off 2023 in a stronger place,” Hubbard said.
