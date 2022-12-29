djr-2022-08-03-news-3-southern-cats-twp1

The famous "3 Southern Cats" Weezer, from left, Tigger and Willow from the app Tik-Tok are used to having their picture and videos made of their daily lives thanks to Amory's Kristi Wright-Cates. Her various social media accounts have amassed more than 3 million followers. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

AMORY – The Amory Humane Society recently received a generous amount of donations from throughout the nation thanks to a few internet superstars right down the road.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you