The Imagine the Possibilities (ITP) Career Expo virtual format, which kicked off Oct. 1, allows middle and high school students in Northeast Mississippi to learn about 18 career pathways. The target population for the virtual experience is 10th-graders in order to expose them to options that might lead them to job shadow and/or seek out internship opportunities.
By targeting 10th-grade students, the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund committee hopes to provide students an opportunity early enough for them to make decisions related to course scheduling.
The sponsorship of the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, as well as the other sponsors, will provide Apple product prizes again this year for students in 10th grade. Tenth-graders have access to a leaderboard to see their point progression and comparison with other students at their school and across Northeast Mississippi.
Kortlyn Wells, a student at Shannon High School, was able to participate in the in-person expo as an 8th-grader and the virtual expo as a 10th-grader.
“The career expo videos opened up my mind to opportunities in the nursing field,” Wells shared at the ITP Summit. “I was able to see nurses who sit behind a desk, as well as nurses who work in a variety of parts of the hospital. It would be great if more people made videos to see additional examples of opportunities for nurses.”
The career expo virtual resources, as well as the opportunity this semester to participate in an internship, has solidified her plan to pursue nursing after high school.
The ITP Career Expo resources are accessible via a website – www.itpcareerexpo.com – and Imagine the Possibilities app that can be used via Apple and Android products. In order to capture accurate student level data for participation and the 10th-grade competition, all users for the virtual experience need to create a login, even if they created a login last year.
Students and parents can then access information about all 18 career pathways with each pathway including a pathway overview video, pathway resources, “day in the life” videos, mentor for a minute clips and a podcast.
• Pathway Overview: The pathway overview video includes professionals in Mississippi sharing details about their work experience. The core content of these videos is an explanation of the depth and breadth of opportunities, starting salary information, job forecasts and expectations for these types of roles.
• Mentor for a Minute: Similar to the pathway overview videos, the mentor for a minute clips highlight local professionals. These individuals explain in a short clip their organization, role, education, experience and a day in the life. Additional mentor for a minute resources have been added since last year to expand on this experience.
• Podcasts: The podcast format allows another look into career pathways with a highlight on one individual. These personalized videos dig deeper into career opportunities and pull out more of the narrative related to why individuals chose a specific career and what steps they took to get where they are today.
Stewart McMillan, the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo coordinator, hopes the virtual resources will reach a broader audience this year, and she would like to challenge community members to ask high school students if they have used these resources and about their future career plans.
“Everyone in our respective communities can work to expose, prepare and connect our students to opportunities right here in Mississippi. It is our responsibility to make sure we are self-promoting career pathways and jobs so students can make informed decisions about opportunities that fit their interests and aptitudes,” McMillan said.
The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund provides career coaches to the eight high schools in Pontotoc, Union and Lee counties who have been champions of the ITP Career Expo. Based on the intentional focus on connecting students with resources about careers, schools with a career coach averaged 60% participation last year with the virtual expo resources in comparison to an average of 13% participation in schools without career coaches.
The passing of House Bill 1388 and House Bill 1517 expanded the career coach model by providing $8 million to support the implementation of career coaches across the state. Under the leadership of Accelerate MS and the Three Rivers Planning and Development District, Northeast Mississippi will have an additional 70 career coaches providing support to high school students.
Please learn more about Imagine the Possibilities at https://createfoundation.com. Diamond level sponsors for the expo include the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, CREATE Foundation, Toyota Mississippi, The People’s Bank of Ripley, North Mississippi Health Services, Caterpillar, Mississippi State University, Franklin Corporation, Renasant Bank, Ross & Yerger, The University of Mississippi and BNA Bank.
In addition to the major sponsors, there are an additional 27 sponsors from throughout the region. If you would like to sponsor this event or support the expo by creating virtual resources, then please contact Stewart McMillan at stewart@createfoundation.com.
