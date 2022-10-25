mcj-2021-mc-industrial-toc-imagine.jpg

Area eighth-graders pack the BancorpSouth Arena for one of the previous Imagine the Possibilities Expos. In previous years, the event has transitioned to a virtual format, which opened Oct. 1 for local students. 

 ADAM ROBISON/DAILY JOURNAL FILE

The Imagine the Possibilities (ITP) Career Expo virtual format, which kicked off Oct. 1, allows middle and high school students in Northeast Mississippi to learn about 18 career pathways. The target population for the virtual experience is 10th-graders in order to expose them to options that might lead them to job shadow and/or seek out internship opportunities.

