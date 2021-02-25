In pre-COVID times, snow days meant no school and future makeup days. As school districts initiated distance learning options for ’20-’21 school year, ice and snow haven’t fully hampered the learning process.
Both the Aberdeen and Amory school districts transitioned to distance learning last week when classroom instruction wasn’t an option.
“Yes, you can do business as usual to some degree, but it’s not the same because of the lack of internet access,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars. “There are a lot of negatives associated with virtual learning such as people not having internet and things we’ve got to work through and also not being physically in the room with a teacher, which I think needs to happen. For certain situations in the past when we may have had a kid homebound because of a long-term illness, this is great for them because they can now take part in the classroom.”
The Aberdeen School District made the call last Tuesday it would be closed for the remainder of the week but would utilize virtual learning.
“If we have devices, we should have contingency plans to where we shouldn’t ever miss a beat. I know it’s going to be different and a little bit harder, but we should be able to put some things in place where we take care of all the needs of the kids,” Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay.
Byars said the virtual learning option for instances such as flu days and weather days means students don’t have to be absent.
“The only problem with weather is if kids can’t be in school, we’re not going to ask for our faculty to be in school. It’s the same safety, and safety is our number one priority. If they can’t be in school, we’re not going to necessarily be teaching live lessons. That’s what makes the weather days different than a sick day,” Byars said.
He added there’s no substitute for in-class instruction.
“Even though we do have several virtual students, it’s still not equable. No matter what we do, it’s never going to be equable. The teacher in a classroom with students – we’ve proven year-in and year-out that works,” Byars said.
Amory School District administrators began planning late in the week prior to the winter weather to provide enough virtual school work to last through last Wednesday. District officials were unaware at the time the second winter storm would force cancellations for the duration of the week.
“It’s not a thing where we can go add something and ensure that everybody gets it. We still have tons of kids who don’t have internet. Although they do have devices and can leave school with work on their devices and work offline, if they don’t have the internet, they don’t have the ability to get more information,” Byars said. “We have the same thing with our teachers. Some of them can’t get to school and don’t have internet.”
Amory’s distance learning material was sent home with students through paper packets and on devices.
The State Board of Education allowed school districts a 10-day window to close for weather or COVID-related instances without having to make up days. Byars said the Amory School Board has the authority to ultimately make the decision if days missed without instruction will have to be made up.
“There were several school districts who delayed the start of their school year for a week or two. That counted against their 10 days. We started on time and we have actually been able to use some of those days as weather days. We don’t foresee having to make any of them up,” he said. “Obviously that’s a school board decision. They’ll have to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in terms of making those days up.”