AMORY – The Monroe County Children’s Vision Center (MCCVC) will host its third annual vision disorders conference, “Hidden Disorders – Right in Front of Our Eyes,” at First Baptist Church Sept. 19 from 8:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. at 303 1st Ave.
“This is a free conference for everyone. Our target audience includes parents, teachers, school board members, vision professionals and psychologists,” said MCCVC Executive Director LuEllen Childress.
The mission of the conference is to help parents, educators and vision professionals to identify struggling students whose challenges can be overcome with special glasses and vision therapy.
The roster of speakers includes Helen Irlen, Dr. Marcia Moore, Dr. Daniel Gottlieb, Dr. Glen Steele, Marcia Washington, Dr. Jeri LaVigne and Monroe County School District Assistant Superintendent of Exceptional Student Education Shelly Collums.
“The conference has been accredited for six hours by the various associations. The conference is free and everyone is welcome,” Childress said.