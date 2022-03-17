Volunteer efforts are needed March 19 for litter cleanup events in Aberdeen and Nettleton.
While Aberdeen is hosting its quarterly citywide cleanup from 8 until 10 a.m., Nettleton Ward 3 Alderman Eric Moore is spearheading the first monthly cleanup for his ward from 9 until 11 a.m.
“Right before we start the process of cleaning up that day, I’ll serve a small breakfast, and Coca-Cola will be sponsoring drinks as well. I’ll be working with Main Street and other committees that want to get involved for a small lunch with hamburgers, hotdogs and chips at Veterans Park after our cleanup day,” Moore said during last week’s Nettleton Board of Aldermen meeting.
Volunteers will meet up that morning at Veterans Park. For more information about the Nettleton Ward 3 cleanup day, contact Moore at (662) 401-8272.
Volunteers for Saturday’s Let’s Get Clean Aberdeen will meet at City Hall, and gloves and garbage bags will be provided.
During March 1’s Aberdeen Board of Aldermen meeting, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins asked for at least three members from each civic group and organization to help, in addition to citizens.
“If you don’t come out to clean in another area, just go out in front of your home,” said Mayor Charles Scott during the same meeting. “We want to hit hard with this Let’s Get Clean Aberdeen because a couple of weeks later, we’ll be having our Pilgrimage. This is our opportunity to clean our city up because we will have a lot of visitors coming in to see our city.”
He added there will be more involvement from members of the Mayor’s Youth Council during the cleanup day.
For more information about Let’s Get Clean Aberdeen, call Scott’s office at (662) 369-4165.