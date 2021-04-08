ABERDEEN – Wind damage from March 28’s severe weather system downed trees through parts of the county, including Acker Park. The storm blew down older oak trees, which prompted Sumrall Tree Service to help clean up.
“[Company owner] Chris Sumrall came to our rescue,” said Save Aberdeen Landmarks Chairman Dwight Stevens, who adopted the park years ago. “He called me because he saw it on Facebook. He wanted to do something to help us. He had the equipment in town and volunteered to help us.”
Chris Sumrall, who owns the tree service, used to work for the Aberdeen Electric Department. Stevens noted Sumrall got married at the James Creek M.B. Church, located on his property, and also helped with an auction through Stevens Auction Company.
"Dwight has always been good to me. I try to be good to those who have been good to me. That's how this world should work," Sumrall said.
He's unsure of the age of the trees.
“Those trees are old and are dying, and we know we’re going to have to replace them,” Stevens said, adding Mississippi State University experts will give guidance on fast-growing trees to plant to replace them.
He also complimented members of Boy Scout Troop 39 for helping regularly pick up smaller limbs that drop from the trees.
Acker Park was recently awarded a grant for planning purposes for a performing stage, and plans are in the works to revitalize the area.
Stevens noted Aberdeen contractor Mike Walters has volunteered to update the park’s two restrooms as part of the revitalization.