ABERDEEN – During Sept. 19’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, Willie and Michelle Stewart pitched an idea that will greatly improve the basketball court at Belle-Shivers Middle School.
“That court is slick, and it’s really not safe to practice on it. I talked to the coaches, and they’re having a really tough time with everybody trying to practice at the high school. We came together, and a few other citizens of the community want to volunteer time to redo the basketball courts,” Michelle said.
Monroe County District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware gave monetary donations towards the effort, and the school district will not have to spend any funds on the project.
Phase one was pressure washing old paint off the court, which was set to begin this past weekend. Phase two includes painting the court, and phase three entails putting new lines down on the court.
The school board approved the Stewarts’ request.
In a separate facilities improvement matter, Bill Whittle of JBHM Architects presented summaries for consideration for restroom improvements throughout the district, a chiller project at Aberdeen High School and $3.4 to $3.6 million in upgrades at the football field, including concession and ticket booths, restrooms, drainage, handicap access and field house improvements.
“To further that discussion, we just said, ‘What if we just moved up to the top of the hill and build a new facility?’” Whittle said, estimating the figure to be $12 to $13 million.
The summaries were information items, and no action was taken.
Whittle also said electric supplies are expected to arrive in March for projects at Aberdeen elementary and high schools.
In other business, the school board approved an agreement with the City of Aberdeen for a third school resource officer, who is SRO-certified.
“There will be one officer in each school, and they will have body cams too,” said school board president Jim Edwards.
As far as COVID-19 data for August, 14 students and four teachers at AES, 12 students and one teacher at Belle-Shivers and six students and one teacher at AHS tested positive.
The school still encourages social distancing and masks and is sanitizing and screening to try preventing COVID-19.
“We’re utilizing Maverick Health for testing. We tested a total of 140 students at Aberdeen elementary last week with consent of their parents, along with five teachers, and had no positive cases,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith.
Smith also said the district received its accreditation status for the ‘22-‘23 school year.
AES Principal Kristen Fondren gave a report on kindergarten-readiness assessments for the beginning of the school year, which indicated higher scale scores compared to fall 2021.
“Our average scale score (for fall 2021) started off at 454, which was the lowest we ever started off with, and a lot is contributed to COVID. I think normally a lot of our students would have gone to preschool and pre-K but did not attend for that reason,” she said.
By May, the scale scores increased to 647. The school started at 515 this school year, and Fondren noted a fall scale score of 530 indicates a student is kindergarten-ready.
“I think more students got back into pre-K programs last year. Our goal this year from August to May is to grow by 200 points and to go from 515 to 715,” Fondren said. “The Mississippi Department of Education said if a student scores 681 at the end of kindergarten, they are projected to pass the third-grade gate.”
AES was recognized for having the highest average daily attendance rate in the district with 94.5 percent. Aberdeen High School’s rate was 93.83 percent, and Belle-Shivers Middle School was at 94 percent. The district’s goal is 95 percent.
The school district’s total enrollment as of Sept. 1 was 994 students.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.