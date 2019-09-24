AMORY – Volunteer Northeast Mississippi Director Rebecca Nelson spoke to the Amory Rotary Club Sept. 12 about community service. The CREATE Foundation, United Way of Northeast Mississippi and Volunteer Mississippi collaborated for the formation of the group that promotes volunteerism.
She said nonprofit organizations depend heavily on volunteers to operate and posed a question once asked by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “What are you doing for others?”
“You will be amazed at what you get back. Areas of service include rehabilitation, education, health sciences, as well as working with animals,” Nelson said. “Our mission is to first spread the word about opportunities for volunteering and then to recognize the good works of volunteers and nonprofits.
Volunteer Northeast Mississippi has enlisted 65 agencies to date. Nelson cited a couple of examples for volunteer service that don’t require advanced skills.
“Greeters need no skill but a smile. Another excellent entry-level opportunity is packing break boxes for the Hunger Coalition that provides supplemental nutrition for people suffering from food insecurity,” she said.
Nelson’s group offers training at no cost through Guide Star workshops. A nonprofit and volunteer fair is set for Sept. 19 at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo from 3 until 6 p.m. where more than 70 agencies will join together to exhibit their various areas of service and opportunity.
Nelson mentioned an immediate local need for a volunteer with accounting skills to serve on the Monroe County Children’s Vision Center Board of Directors. She closed by making mention of another area nonprofit that is very active, Eight Days of Hope, which is headquartered between Tupelo and Pontotoc.
“They have become one of the most prolific volunteer networks ever, responding to communities affected by disasters,” she said.
For more information about volunteering opportunities with Volunteer Northeast Mississippi, call Nelson at (662) 432-0158 or email her at rebecca@unitedwaynems.org.