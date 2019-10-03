ABERDEEN – An idea started at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church of cleaning up Odd Fellows East Cemetery has gained interest from several individuals willing to help, and the public is invited to join in the effort Oct. 5 beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until noon.
“We call it Operation Clean up Odd Fellows Cemetery. We need people with the zero-turns, lawnmowers, weedeaters, chainsaws, pickup trucks and blowers to help. We need women to set up tables and serve refreshments like hotdogs, sodas and water. The more people we get, the merrier,” said Margie McPherson, who is helping with the project.
As part of the cleanup, fallen trees will be sawed up and removed. McPherson said a tractor with a bushhog would be helpful.
The neglected appearance of the privately owned cemetery has been a topic of discussion among the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen for years. More recently, the city has approved to adjudicate the property following complaints from citizens.
She said Minister Jackie Ford of Pilgrim Rest, Edward Haynes, Erica Stephens, Ann Tackett and Chico Harrison have pledged support, along with several community churches and groups, for the project.
“It should be a community thing we care about. At some point, we will leave this world. We wouldn’t want our final resting place to not be in order. There are very few people who don’t have a relative buried in Odd Fellows,” McPherson said. “There’s no pay in it. The pay is the thank you.”