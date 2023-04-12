The tornado recovery process following March 24’s tornado is making significant headway, thanks in part to an outpouring of volunteer help from not only locals but groups and individuals from throughout North America with hearts of servitude.
Monroe County residents continue to help their neighbors near and far by providing a spirit of servitude.
Teams of unfamiliar faces wearing matching T-shirts have helped run equipment, move debris, distribute supplies and cook meals throughout Egypt, Wren, Amory and Smithville following the storm, and their presence remains.
“It so easily could’ve been me. I couldn’t image being trapped in my house or not having a home. I’ve seen it now but couldn’t image it happening to me. If it happens, I pray God sends somebody to help us as quickly as possible,” said Latoya Fields of Aberdeen.
She is the Team Depot captain of Home Depot’s Tupelo location and following the storm, company associates have provided service through providing meals and cleaning up properties throughout the county.
Armies here to help
Numerous international groups have provided armies of volunteers to help physically, emotionally and spiritually in the recovery process.
Chandler Gurley, who graduated from Amory High School in 2013, serves as director of operations for 8 Days of Hope. At age 13, she surrendered to full-time ministry, and interning with Global Outreach International around her graduation from Mississippi State University led to the opportunity to join 8 Days of Hope.
Monroe County’s tornado was her 21st disaster to assist with through the organization.
“Disaster relief is so unique and special because you’re meeting people at a critical point in their lives when they’ve been hit by tragedy and you get to offer them not only help but everlasting hope at the same time,” she said, adding 8 Days of Hope’s mission is to love and serve those in need in the name of Jesus Christ.
During the 2011 Smithville tornado, Gurley rode out the storm in her bathtub at her home at the time alongside Highland Circle in Amory, a neighborhood devastated by March 24’s tornado.
“This is my hometown, and it’s my pastor, it’s my aunt and uncle, it’s my neighbors I grew up with, it’s the people that raised me that are now affected by destruction and devastation. Your emotions are exposed, your feelings are exposed. In disaster relief, we use the term that we’re bringing calm to chaos, and I’ve never been more thankful this is what we’ve been made to do,” Gurley said.
More than 185 families were served through 8 Days of Hope, and thousands of trees were cut in the first five days since the organization arrived. It was scheduled to be in Monroe County through April 15.
In recent years, Ron Cook relocated from Michigan to Wren for work but retired a year ago. While living in Michigan, the U.S. Army veteran began volunteering with Team Rubicon a decade ago. He rejoined the international volunteer group for its Monroe County deployment.
“You always hear about this stuff happening everywhere else. After it happened, I helped my neighbors and told Team Rubicon I wanted to get involved when they got here,” he said. “The tornado came less than a mile from my house, and I had trees down on my property but the house was fine. Some of my neighbors lost everything.”
As a member of a sawyer team, he has operated chainsaws to remove trees from houses and roads from Egypt to Smithville.
“What I truly appreciate is Smithville Baptist Church for the pastor opening it to Team Rubicon,” Cook said. “I appreciate all the people who came from all over the country. You can’t thank them enough. Team Rubicon has people who have come from Florida to Alaska to help. They’re all committed.”
Small gestures making big impacts
Aside from locals’ affiliations with larger groups, individuals and churches quickly stepped in to fulfill needs throughout Monroe County.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Egypt has acted as the community's distribution center for supplies and meals. One member of Pleasant Grove lost everything to the tornado while others had significant damage at their homes.
"Before the storm hit, my spirit was being tested. I felt like the Lord was telling me something and afterwards, it became clear we needed to set up a center at the church to pass out supplies. The need came at an opportune time for the church," said Pastor Danny Gladney of Pleasant Grove.
He said the church’s volunteerism has been made possible through a collaboration with multiple churches; county supervisors Fulton Ware and Hosea Bogan; state representatives Karl Gibbs and Rickey Thompson; the American Red Cross; and companies, such as Farm Bureau and Home Depot.
"My phone rings all day with people asking what they can do," Gladney said. "David Lee from Lee's Precast has also done amazing work. It takes all of us working together."
"I just wish we had this type of spirit all the time," he added.
Several other churches throughout the county have also served as distribution points.
“We’re doing this for the Lord and the people. We look for people to come in every day, and all the stuff is free. We’ve got water, groceries, clothes, we’ve got it all,” said Jerry Davis of Amory Church of God.
Church members, locals and people from several states and from throughout Mississippi have donated supplies, such as toiletries and baby supplies for those impacted.
“We’ve been blessed with so much stuff and have sent trailer loads to two different churches. It’s like a distribution center. We keep handing it out, and God keeps bringing it to us,” said church member Rosie House.
Since March 25, the Wren Community Center/volunteer fire department has served as a community hub for not only supplies but also fellowship and three hot meals a day.
“I’ve met so many people on McAllister Road when we went the first day and served lunch and water. Just to see the mess out there was horrible. I had tears. I’m just thankful I’m here to help and now we’ve got them coming here and getting meals,” said Tammy Blevins of Wren, who has helped cook lunch and supper daily. “It takes a lot of stress off of them because they don’t have the kitchen or facility to do it. To give that hot meal is a blessing. The houses I’ve seen, they don’t have anything.”
Members of the Wren and Egypt communities collaborate for the hub’s volunteer effort to help their own neighbors.
“We’ve given our numbers out to keep in touch so if they need any help, they can let us know. People have gone out to put tarps on roofs and cut trees. I love to see everybody come together. That’s just amazing to me. This is my first tornado. I came from California,” said Blevins, who moved to the Central Grove area three years ago.
The volunteers’ continued efforts have been unavoidable.
“People are showing up for Amory, Mississippi. They’re showing up for Monroe County, and it’s been a beautiful display of people being who God made us to be to just be his hands and feet,” Gurley said. “As people, we want to feel needed and we want to feel that what we do is important. This community has shown that to our volunteers, and they’re thankful we’re here. Praise the Lord for the work that has been done.”
