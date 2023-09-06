mcj-2023-09-06-news-recovery-volunteers

Volunteers with All Hands and Hearts work on restoring a home damaged by March 24's EF-3 tornado. Locals impacted by the storm are encouraged to apply for assistance through the county's long-term recovery committee and also volunteer for continued needs in the rebuilding process.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

Monroe County recently secured international volunteer group All Hands and Hearts to help in rebuilding needs from March 24’s EF-3 tornado. The group is working in collaboration with a national reality TV show, which is filming footage locally.

