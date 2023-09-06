Monroe County recently secured international volunteer group All Hands and Hearts to help in rebuilding needs from March 24’s EF-3 tornado. The group is working in collaboration with a national reality TV show, which is filming footage locally.
While Eight Days of Hope has committed to a major rebuild in the near future, the county’s long-term recovery committee has received requests from other volunteer groups interested in helping. Along with that comes the need for people impacted by the tornado to submit applications and for locals to volunteer to help meet the demands of larger volunteer groups.
“These volunteer groups need a little bit of time to mobilize and to figure out what our needs are. It could take three to four months to decide on where they’re going to go and to get organized. We’ve got a lot of interest but we need people to submit their applications with what they need. Until we get that, it’s going to be hard to bring volunteer groups in and have something for them to do. If we have our needs assessed and a certain group comes in, we can say we’ve got these houses that need roofs and have all of our materials ready,” said long-term disaster recovery director Lindsay Mitchell.
Those in need of assistance may call (662) 640-1136 or visit the Monroe Strong Facebook page for a link to the application. A website is in the works.
As of early last week, roughly 60 applications were submitted for needs, from rental assistance to roofs to debris cleanup. Mitchell encourages anyone with any sort of needs to apply, adding the application process is simple.
“We’re partnering with all the local organizations so whether it’s for housing needs, school supplies or assistance with groceries, whatever the need may be, if long-term recovery, itself, doesn’t help with, it’s going to come through us and we’re going to distribute them to the organizations that help so that efforts aren’t duplicated,” Mitchell said.
As far as larger volunteer groups, skill sets will provide for more complicated needs, such as roofing and electrical work, to easier tasks, such as filling in holes from where stumps were removed.
All Hands and Hearts volunteered during the initial response following the tornado.
“People really rallied around us, and we’re here to rally around the community and it ends up being reciprocated,” said Annie Alvelais, U.S. recovery manager of All Hands and Hearts, adding local hospitality encouraged the group to return for rebuilding efforts. “We’re not the heroes of this story. You all are the ones rebuilding and are here long-term. We had a short-term presence in response and recovery.”
Locals can assist in a number of ways, from providing meals for volunteer groups to hands-on labor.
“Anyone who wants to do anything, we’ll have something. We’ll have a need for case managers, volunteer managers and warehouse managers. We’re going to need so many people whenever these volunteer groups come in to help the process flow that it’s going to take everyone coming together to volunteer to make it all work,” Mitchell said.
All Hands and Hearts, itself, requires volunteers to be at least 16 years old, but different volunteer groups have different regulations.
“Volunteers are going to be vital for the success of long-term recovery and if we make them feel welcome and take care of them while they’re here and are organized and they want to come back, that’s only going to help us in the next couple of years,” Mitchell said.
The county’s long-term recovery effort is also in need of large structures to either store materials or house volunteer groups while they’re in the area. There’s also a need for other shower and bathroom facilities that can be rented or donated during the recovery process.
Alvelais encourages people to be equally supportive of the county’s long-term recovery committee as they are of volunteer groups.
“As much as we wish we could be here forever, the long-term recovery group is the one taking that weight,” she said. “If this recovery process is done right, you can mitigate the impacts of future disasters. Something that’s really important to us is building back better.”
For more information on how to help, call (662) 640-1136.
People who wish to support All Hands and Hearts through monetary donations and volunteer commitments can visit its website at www.allhandsandhearts.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.