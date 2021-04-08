ABERDEEN – All groups, clubs and individuals are welcome to volunteer for April 10’s citywide cleanup day, which begins at 8 a.m. at City Hall. Gloves, trash bags provided by Monroe County and safety vests will be provided.
While picking up roadside litter is an option, volunteers may also pick up limbs at places such as the cemeteries or bring weedeaters, edgers and blowers to clean up near curbsides and sidewalks.
“It’s a time to come together and make an impact. A question is what can we do to make Aberdeen better, and this is a start,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins, who is helping coordinate the event.
Citizens may also clean up their own properties and neighborhoods as well to help make a citywide impact.
“This is the time of year when visitors are starting to come to town,” Robbins said. “All superheroes don’t wear capes; some wear gloves and have trash bags.”
People who aren’t available to volunteer April 10 but still want to help may contact Robbins at 369-9440 to make arrangements.