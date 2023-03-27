mcj-2018-04-04-pilgrimage-tickets-3c

Mary Nichols, left, and Faye Haywood volunteer at the ticket booth during a previous Aberdeen Pilgrimage. Ticket sellers are one of the volunteering needs for this year's event, which is March 31 and April 1. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Aberdeen’s Pilgrimage is scheduled for March 31 and April 1 and while plans are set for events and home tours, there’s still a need for more volunteers to help with final tasks.

