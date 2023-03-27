Mary Nichols, left, and Faye Haywood volunteer at the ticket booth during a previous Aberdeen Pilgrimage. Ticket sellers are one of the volunteering needs for this year's event, which is March 31 and April 1.
ABERDEEN – Aberdeen’s Pilgrimage is scheduled for March 31 and April 1 and while plans are set for events and home tours, there’s still a need for more volunteers to help with final tasks.
Ticket sellers at the Elkin Theatre are also needed to work shifts the Friday and Saturday of the event, and people are also needed to help prepare the Old Aberdeen Cemetery for the Lies and Legends tour. Volunteers will meet at the cemetery at 10 a.m. April 1 to help set up for that evening’s event.
“There are last-minutes things. Like Friday morning, I always put out all the big signs for the different events. We would also like to find someone to offer a bus to shuttle people to Lauri Mundi,” said Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association President Gail Dalrymple.
Additionally, she asked for people to help clean up their properties and throughout the city ahead of the Pilgrimage.
For more information on how to help and to commit, call (662) 304-0027 or (662) 369-9440.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
occurring.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Sunday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&