AMORY – City officials are encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors and fellowship while beautifying areas for an upcoming communitywide cleanup day.
Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. April 1 at Frisco Park, and there will be a list of specific areas and projects to be addressed.
“The whole concept is to make Amory as beautiful and as nice as it can look prior to Easter and the Railroad Festival. It’s kind of our general spring cleaning just like we do at our homes, and we want to make sure the city is clean and fresh,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
Garbage bags will be donated by Walmart, trash grabbers will be donated by Nabors Home Center, and gloves will be provided by Amory Hardware. Volunteers can also bring equipment and tools, such as weedeaters, blowers, rakes and shovels.
“If you can’t make it, be sure to get out to clean up your own property and your own surroundings if you can,” Glenn said.
The Flower Lovers Garden Club will recognize two yards of the month the week following the cleanup day.
Glenn commended work through Amory Main Street for downtown beautification and BNSF for recent Highway 278 underpass improvements. He hopes the upcoming citywide cleanup day will be a springboard not only to other areas in the city but also encourage a common year-round practice.
“This is a spring cleaning, and we’ve got the foundation of it set as far as the cleanliness so let’s make it a citywide effort to keep it clean throughout the balance of the year,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.