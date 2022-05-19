AMORY – Individuals and civic and church groups are invited to help beautify the city May 20 and 21 through a cleanup weekend. Volunteers will be assigned specific projects in places such as parks, rights of way and welcome areas through the cleanup weekend.
“We’ll have certain projects for crews to pick and choose what projects they want. There will be assigned areas of projects that need to be done and if a specific group wants to tackle these projects, this is what’s available. Nothing is mandatory on it, but we will have identified areas,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
He added downtown and Highway 278 will be among areas addressed.
“The whole agenda is we want to get Amory clean. Amory is historically known for being a pristine and beautiful community. It still is and always will be but at this point, we want to have that one snapshot at one time – that one spring cleaning that kicks us off and leads into the summer season,” Glenn said.
He said safety will be an important factor of the cleanup weekend.
“For the people out supporting the community and working on these projects, safety is key to it all,” Glenn said. “We encourage people to drive slow, drive safe, be observant and watch for pedestrians and workforces that are out there.”
Trash dumpsters are located at 615 108th St. N, the horse park, the Old National Guard Armory, West Amory Community Center, Concord Fields and the East Amory Community Center. No hazardous material is permitted.
Limbs and brush may be placed near roadways for pickup by the Amory Public Works Department.
Looking ahead, city officials want to host the spring cleanup weekend ahead of the Amory Railroad Festival each year.
Volunteers for this weekend’s event will meet at Frisco Park at 9 a.m. on May 20 and 7 a.m. on May 22. Walmart is sponsoring trash bags, and people are asked to bring their own gloves and equipment such as mowers and weedeaters.
For those who can’t participate, Glenn asks residents to clean up their own yards this weekend.
For more information, call (662) 256-5721 option 2.