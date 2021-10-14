Volunteers needed for General Young Park project Ray Van Dusen Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Oct 14, 2021 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ABERDEEN – As renovations continue at General Young Park, Aberdeen Park and Recreation Director Michelle Stewart is asking for volunteers to help put together bleachers Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.She expects to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in the coming weeks for the park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Volunteer Michelle Stewart General Young Park Recreation Bleachers Renovation Ribbon Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 68° Partly Cloudy Amory, MS (38821) Today A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Updated: October 14, 2021 @ 7:16 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Sports Panthers cruise against Hatley, improve to 2-0 in division play 5 min ago News MCSO taking new approaches to help with mental illness cases 35 min ago Living Bukka White Blues Festival artists 35 min ago Living ICC's Travel Tribe hosting Ignite the Fight 5K 35 min ago News Nettleton aldermen approve share of downtown lighting project 35 min ago Living Nettleton area church celebrates 60th homecoming 35 min ago Latest News Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election